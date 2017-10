SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of vandalism at a Salina Park.

Salina City employees reported that the Saline County War Memorial at Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Drive, in Salina was vandalized between 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The unknown suspect(s) used spray paint to tag the monument and the sidewalk around it.

Authorities say that cleanup will exceed $1,000.