Woman accused of setting Manhattan apartment fire out of hospital and jail

RILEY COUNTY — A Kansas woman arrested for allegedly intentionally setting a fire at a Manhattan apartment building is out of the hospital and jail.

Brianna Jean Elston, 21, was hospitalized for two days due to injuries from the fire, according to Captain Jeff Hooper with Riley County Police.

After Elston was dismissed from the hospital Wednesday, she was transported to the Riley County Jail and booked on Aggravated Arson charges for Monday’s fire at 12-unit, two-story apartment building in the 400 Block of Walters Drive.

Elston bonded out of jail late Wednesday, according to Hooper.

Two apartment units damaged in the blaze were unfit for residents to return Monday, according to fire officials. The blaze did an estimated $15,000 in damage.