Bob Dole home from the hospital

WASHINGTON — Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is home from the hospitalized. On September 13, doctors hospitalized the 94-year-old Dole at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C. for low blood pressure

Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”

Happy to be home. Cheers to all the well wishers, care givers and staff at Walter Reed for taking good care of me. #cosmotime pic.twitter.com/BSpkuP0Hiu — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) October 5, 2017

Welcome home Bob, with barks and hugs! – EHD pic.twitter.com/9z4VEOT6sI — Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) October 5, 2017

Dole served in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.