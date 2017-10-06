JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Juvenile Arrested Following Wednesday Night Accident

by 2 Comments

Junction City police have reported the arrest of a 15-year old juvenile ( boy ) following the alleged theft of a Nissan pickup and accident on I-70 at mile marker 296 on the south side of Junction City Thursday night.

The juvenile was arrested on multiple counts ranging from suspicion of Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, to Driving without Headlights When Needed, Unsafe Turning or Stopping, Failure to Yield at Stop or Yield Sign, Improper Driving on Laned Roadway, Maximum Speed Limits, Reckless Driving, and Duty of Driver to Give Certain Information after Accident if Attended.

The arrest occurred at 9:25 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

  • SmallFry

    Sounds like this kid needs to take Driver’s Ed! HAHAHA!

  • Chuck Moss

    Well that might be the last time he drives for a long while that is if he doesn’t steal another vehicle.