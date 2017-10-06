Juvenile Arrested Following Wednesday Night Accident

Junction City police have reported the arrest of a 15-year old juvenile ( boy ) following the alleged theft of a Nissan pickup and accident on I-70 at mile marker 296 on the south side of Junction City Thursday night.

The juvenile was arrested on multiple counts ranging from suspicion of Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, to Driving without Headlights When Needed, Unsafe Turning or Stopping, Failure to Yield at Stop or Yield Sign, Improper Driving on Laned Roadway, Maximum Speed Limits, Reckless Driving, and Duty of Driver to Give Certain Information after Accident if Attended.

The arrest occurred at 9:25 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.