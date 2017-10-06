Kan. based addiction treatment centers settle disabilities complaint

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas-based operator of addiction treatment centers will pay $25,000 to settle a complaint that it treated its clients with HIV or AIDs differently than other patients.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday the policies of Valley Hope Association in Norton violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The company was accused of requiring people with HIV or AIDS to stay in separate rooms during residential treatment unless they revealed their status to potential roommates. The clients also were not allowed to participate in some work activities.

Valley Hope Association operates 16 addiction treatment centers in seven states.

The company will be required to adopt a non-discrimination policy and to provide mandatory annual training to its employees and contractors.