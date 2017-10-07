All Treats Day is scheduled in Junction CIty on Thursday, October 26th, beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Activities will include trick or treating where downtown merchants will be handing out candy, a parade at 5:30 p.m. led by the JCHS Marching Band, balloon animals at 9th and Washington provided by the Flint Hills Church, and a United Way hot dog stand sponsored by Exchange Bank with all proceeds going to United Way. The meal deal will cost $3 for a hot dog, chips and drink.

There will also be games and candy after the parade from 6-7 p.m. at the 12th Street Community Center, and out door movies provided by the JCPD beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Hammond Family Park.