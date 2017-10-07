Geary Community Hospital to Recognize Employees

Geary Community Hospital managers will honor 29 employees who have achieved service milestones in five-year increments at the 18th annual GCH Employee Recognition Banquet, Wednesday, October 11, at the Acorn’s Resort Conference Center.

The top three with the most years of service include Deborah Hull, Health Information Management, 45 years; Dawn Engel, Chief Nursing Officer, 30 years; and Jennifer Reinke, Pharmacy, 20 years.

The banquet will begin with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the recognition awards. In addition to receiving $5 for every year of service, the honorees will receive a service lapel pin and certificate from CEO Joe Stratton.