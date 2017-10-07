Town Hall Meeting at 9 a.m. Satirdau

The public can attend a Town Hall meeting at the Warren Settles Auditorium at Junction City High School at 9 a.m. Saturday.

School district officials will provide information on the proposed new Junction City High School project and the accompanying bond issue on the November 7th election ballot. If voters approve the bond issue the State of Kansas will pay 47% of the cost of the new school. The remainder of the money would come from federal heavily impacted military aid received by the school district. There would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

Both before and after the town hall session the public can tour the current Junction City High School. You will be able to ask questions during the town hall meeting.