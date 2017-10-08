Lady Jay Doubles Team Finishes Fourth at Regional

The Junction CIty Lady Jay tennis team competed in regionals on Saturday and qualified a doubles team for the 6A State Tennis Tournament.

According to coach Matt Micheel Codi Post and Jordan Dombrowski earned fourth place in the regional. They defeated Bella/McShane from Wichita North in the first round 6-1, 6-1. In the second round, they defeated Joyce/Poulson from Manhattan 6-4, 6-4 to earn a trip to state. In the semifinals, they lost to the top seeded Wolfe/Pryor from Washburn Rural and then lost the 3rd place match against Washburn Rural’s other doubles team of Aarnes/Beard.

Overall, Washburn Rural won the regional team championships, with the Lady Jays finishing fifth. The 6A State Tennis Tournament will take place at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita starting on Friday, October 13.