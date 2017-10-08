There will be a cheese making workshop Wednesday, October 18th from 6-9 p.m. at the Geary County 4-H / Senior Citizens Center at 1025 South Spring Valley Road. This is being hosted by the Geary and Dickinson County Extension Offices.

There is a $10 charge and reservations must be made in advance due to limited space. You will learn how to make cheese from beginning to end and how to do it safely.

To reserve your space call the Geary County Extension Office at 785-238-4161. Payment can be made at the door on the 18th.