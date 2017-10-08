JCHS Cross Country Competes at El Dorado Invitational

The Junction City Blue Jay boys varsity cross country team finished 8th out of 18 teams in the El Dorado Invitational.

The Blue Jays finished with a score of 192 points, while Wichita North captured first place with the low score of 72 points.

For Junction City, Christian Carter medaled with an 18th place finish in 17:38.31.

The Lady Jays did not have a full varsity team but Michelle Sanchez finished third in 20:17.69, Briona Jensen 10th in 21:44.05 and Kailey Koomen 17th in 21:58.75.

Bishop Carroll with the low score of 59 points won the girls varsity team title.