JCHS to Sponsor Parent Resource Night / Transition

Junction City High School will sponsor a Parent Resource Night / Transition on November 2nd. This will be open to all parents in USD 475 ( PreK-12 ).

Organizers said many times, parents and families do not know what resources are available for them. So local and statewide resources are being brought in to benefit the families of this community. Resources will be available on transportation, voting, banking, health care, disabilities, technology, education at the post-secondary level as well as infant toddler programs and other programs. They are still adding to the list.

Free food will be provided for families that evening, There will be door prizes and a free book for each child in the family at all grade levels.

Donations have been provided by Smithfield, Waters True Value, Sonic, Coach’s, Ike’s, Screen Machine, AutoZone, Hampton Inn, Best Western, Papa Murphy’s, Orscheln’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Little Ceasar’s, USD 475 Communication Department and Casey’s General Store.