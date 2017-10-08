Texas Defeats Kansas State in Overtime

AUSTIN, Texas – Running back Chris Warren III’s 2-yard run in the second overtime lifted Texas to a 40-34 victory over Kansas State at Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The K-State defense came prepared early as Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger came out slinging on the first play from scrimmage of the game, but was intercepted by safety D.J. Reed. Reed was able to jump the deep Texas pass, and record the sole Wildcat takeaway of the game. Following the interception, the Wildcats were able to get into scoring position on their second offensive possession, as kicker Matthew McCrane drilled a 54-yard field goal to put K-State on the scoreboard first.

After holding the Longhorns on a fourth-down attempt, K-State was able to march the ball 97-yards down the field on the strength of an 82-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jesse Ertz to wide out Dalton Schoen. Ertz connected with Schoen across the middle of the field, and Schoen was able to use his speed to outrun the Texas defenders.

The second quarter served as a shootout between the teams, as there were 35 points scored in the quarter. The Longhorns connected on a misdirection pass from Ehlinger to Warren, who was able to find open space on a wheel route, giving Texas the lead going into halftime, 21-17.

In the second half, Ertz left the game with an injury, and was replaced by sophomore Alex Delton. Delton added a rushing spark, that led to his first career rushing touchdown on a two-yard scat that found the end zone. The Wildcats would add a McCrane field goal on the subsequent possession.

Leading 27-24 with only minutes remaining, Texas was able to get into scoring position to knot the game at 27 behind a 34-yard field goal by Joshua Rowland.

With the game tied at 27, K-State was forced to punt with under a minute left. The Longhorns marched down the field and attempted a 45-yard field goal from the right hash mark, that sailed right of the uprights. The game was tied at 27 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Texas received possession first and scored on their first play from scrimmage, on a strike from Ehlinger to Jerrod Heard. K-State responded with an eight-yard rush from Delton to force a second overtime at 34-34. The Longhorns would hold the Wildcats to a missed 53-yard field goal, and score a game-winning touchdown on the subsequent drive, taking the game 40-34.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Sophomore wide receiver Dalton Schoen had a career day, hauling in a career-high 128 receiving yards on 5 receptions and two touchdowns. Schoen’s 82-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the longest play from scrimmage this season, topping his 70-yard reception against Central Arkansas on September 2. Schoen hauled in his second touchdown reception of the game on a 12-yard pass from Ertz in the second quarter, setting a career-high in touchdown receptions.

Quarterback Alex Delton added a threat to the running game when he came in for Ertz, adding 79 rushing yards on 12 attempts and two touchdowns. Delton went 2-for-5 through the air for 30 yards.

Ertz accounted for 224 yards through the air on 12-for-18 passing and two touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Junior defensive back D.J. Reed snagged his fifth career interception on the first defensive play from scrimmage. Reed jumped the deep pass from Ehlinger, marking his second interception of the season.

After allowing Texas to get into the red zone in the first quarter, the K-State defense came up with a critical hold on fourth down, as the Longhorns attempted to go for it on fourth-and-one in Wildcat territory. The defense forced an incompletion on fourth down to take over possession, the first since September 2nd against Central Arkansas.

The Wildcat defense was led by a trio of tacklers that hit double digits in tackles, as Denzel Goolsby, Jayd Kirby and Trent Tanking all reached 11 tackles in the game. The total marks the career high for the three defenders, and marked the second time Tanking reached double digits in tackles this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS STARS OF THE GAME

Last week’s Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, Matthew McCrane picked up where he left off, connecting on a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter marking a career-long, and the eighth-longest field goal in school history. McCrane also added a 33-yard field goal in the fourth, and connected on all of his extra points, going 4-for-4 in the game. Last week against Baylor, McCrane went 4-for-4 in field goals, one shy of the single-game school record by a kicker.

Freshman AJ Parker came up with a huge play on the punt team, as punter Nick Walsh booted the ball deep into Texas territory, as Parker tip-toed the end zone line and pinned Texas at the one-yard line. The aware play by Parker led to a Texas punt.

STAT OF THE GAME

Matthew McCrane’s 54-yard field goal on the Wildcat’s first possession marks the eighth longest field goal in school history. McCrane’s 54-yarder also marks a career long.

SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 3-2 (1-1 Big 12)

Texas 3-2 (2-0 Big 12)

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State will return home on Saturday, October 14 to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 11:00 a.m.The game will air on Fox Sports.

