Chamber of Commerce Schedules Candidate Forum

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate forum October 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

This forum will be for Junction City Commission and USD 475 Board of Education candidates.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Candidates for USD 475 school board include WIlliam Brooks, Rina D. Neal, Sarah Talley, David S. Walker, Lawrence R. Young, LaDonna Junghans and Stephanie Holloway.

Candidates for Junction City Commission are Tim Brown, Jeff Underhill, Nicholas Allbritton, Bob Henderson, Heinrich Biggs and Michael Gray.