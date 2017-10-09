High School Sets the Plan for Homecoming

Junction City High School will observe homecoming the week of October 16th.

Students may participate by dressing as the themed days of the week or by showing Blue Jay pride in their own original and creative ways.

There will be Milky Way Monday where they may dress up as anything that is “out of this world” related followed by Terrestrial Tourist Tuesday where students can dress up as a tourist from any destination. Up next will be Weightless Wednesday where they can dress up in favorite pajamas and that will be followed by Throw Down Thursday where students can express school spirit by wearing and displaying school colors: royal blue and white.

Thursday, October 19th is the date scheduled for the homecoming parade, community pep rally and bonfire. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Freshman Success Academy and travel Sixth Street and Eisenhower to Al Simpler Stadium. The community pep rally at the stadium will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. followed by the bonfire at 7:45 p.m.

The Blue Jays will host Topeka Seaman in the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Friday, October 20th. The homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime.

There will be a homecoming dance for current JCHS students from 8-11 p.m. in the Fiffe Gym, Saturday, October 21st.