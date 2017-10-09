K-State Returns Home to Host TCU

Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss at Texas last week, Kansas State will look to rebound in the first of two-straight home games against ranked opponents when the Wildcats host sixth-ranked TCU on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest kicks at 11 a.m.

A LOOK AT K-STATE

Guided by Hall of Famer Bill Snyder, who is in his 26th year at the helm, the Wildcats are looking to defeat a top-10 team at home for the first time since 2006.

Senior Jesse Ertz enters the game tops in the nation in yards per completion (16.91) and 10th in yards per attempt (9.30).

Ertz also leads the team with 336 rushing yards and has 1,399 in his career to rank third in school history in career rushing yards by quarterbacks.

Six different Wildcats have scored on the ground this year, while four different receivers have carded a touchdown catch, led by Dalton Schoen’s three.

Schoen is coming off a career day at Texas when he hauled in five catches for 128 yards and touchdowns of 82 and 12 yards.

K-State’s defense continues to put in solid work as the Wildcats head into the weekend with the league’s No. 2 unit in total defense and tops in pass defense and pass efficiency defense.

K-State held its first four opponents to under 21 points for the sixth time under Snyder, joining the 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000 and 2002 teams.

K-State also enters the TCU game ranked 11th nationally in turnover margin (+6), 32nd in scoring defense (20.0 points per game) and 44th in total defense (356.0).

The Wildcats are led by linebacker Trent Tanking, who is 14th in the Big 12 with 37 tackles, while defensive tackle Will Geary has a team-best 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, the latter tying for fifth in the Big 12.

Kendall Adams became just the third Big 12 player ever to return an interception for a touchdown and a fumble for a score in the same game against Charlotte as he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Adams had another solid outing against Baylor with eight tackles, one for a loss, a pass breakup and an interception, giving him three picks over his last six games.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

The all-time series is tied, 5-5, with the Wildcats holding a 3-2 advantage since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. K-State is also 3-2 in games played in Manhattan.

The road team has won each of the last two contests.

It’s the second-straight time TCU travels to Manhattan as a ranked team. In 2015, the second-ranked Horned Frogs earned a 52-45 win, a game in which the Wildcats led, 35-17, at halftime.

RYAN LACKEY

Assistant Director | Athletics Communications