K-State Returns Home to Host TCU

Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss at Texas last week, Kansas State will look to rebound in the first of two-straight home games against ranked opponents when the Wildcats host sixth-ranked TCU on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest kicks at 11 a.m.
A LOOK AT K-STATE
- Guided by Hall of Famer Bill Snyder, who is in his 26th year at the helm, the Wildcats are looking to defeat a top-10 team at home for the first time since 2006.
- Senior Jesse Ertz enters the game tops in the nation in yards per completion (16.91) and 10th in yards per attempt (9.30).
- Ertz also leads the team with 336 rushing yards and has 1,399 in his career to rank third in school history in career rushing yards by quarterbacks.
- Six different Wildcats have scored on the ground this year, while four different receivers have carded a touchdown catch, led by Dalton Schoen’s three.
- Schoen is coming off a career day at Texas when he hauled in five catches for 128 yards and touchdowns of 82 and 12 yards.
- K-State’s defense continues to put in solid work as the Wildcats head into the weekend with the league’s No. 2 unit in total defense and tops in pass defense and pass efficiency defense.
- K-State held its first four opponents to under 21 points for the sixth time under Snyder, joining the 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000 and 2002 teams.
- K-State also enters the TCU game ranked 11th nationally in turnover margin (+6), 32nd in scoring defense (20.0 points per game) and 44th in total defense (356.0).
- The Wildcats are led by linebacker Trent Tanking, who is 14th in the Big 12 with 37 tackles, while defensive tackle Will Geary has a team-best 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, the latter tying for fifth in the Big 12.
- Kendall Adams became just the third Big 12 player ever to return an interception for a touchdown and a fumble for a score in the same game against Charlotte as he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.
- Adams had another solid outing against Baylor with eight tackles, one for a loss, a pass breakup and an interception, giving him three picks over his last six games.
A LOOK AT THE SERIES
- The all-time series is tied, 5-5, with the Wildcats holding a 3-2 advantage since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. K-State is also 3-2 in games played in Manhattan.
- The road team has won each of the last two contests.
- It’s the second-straight time TCU travels to Manhattan as a ranked team. In 2015, the second-ranked Horned Frogs earned a 52-45 win, a game in which the Wildcats led, 35-17, at halftime.
