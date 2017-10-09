Wildcats’ October 21 Game vs. OU Placed on Six-Day List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 21 Homecoming contest against Oklahoma has been placed on the six-day ready list and the exact game time and television designation will be announced on Sunday.

If the game is broadcast on the ESPN family of networks – ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 – the Wildcats and Sooners will kick at 11 a.m. If the game is televised by FS1, the game will begin at 2:30 p.m. If selected by FOX, the game will be at either 3 p.m., or 7 p.m.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 74-19-4, including an 11-5 mark since the Big 12’s first season of 1996. The Wildcats are in search of their first home victory over the Sooners since a 42-35 triumph in 1996.

Kansas State hosts sixth-ranked TCU on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The 11 a.m., contest will be televised nationally on FS1.

Scattered singles for the game against the Horned Frogs are on sale for $45 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $75 by clicking here, and a $199 standing-room only Wildcat 4 Pack is available here.

Limited ticket options for all remaining home football games can also be purchased online by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.