The Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Sportsman Club are planning their annual Assisted Deer Hunt at Milford Lake.

The hunt is scheduled December 8, 9 and 10, which is the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season. This hunt is limited to mobility-impaired people with disabilities.

Individuals confined to wheel chairs will be given priority in the selection process.

The goal of the hunt is to provide physically challenged people the opportunity to participate in the sport of deer hunting, and to help control the deer population in park areas.

The hunt will be limited to 10 hunters, and all 10 can be accommodated each day of the hunt. Should applicants exceed hunter capacity, a random selection process will be implemented.

Those interested in receiving an application form for the Assisted Deer Hunt should contact the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Project office at 785-238-5714 and dial “0” for assistance. Applications should be completed and received by November 6. That will allow time for the selection process and notification of successful applicants.