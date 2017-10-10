Bill Snyder Tuesday Press Conference

Kansas State is coming off a loss to Texas. The Wildcats will host TCU on Saturday.

K-State Football Weekly Press Conference Quotes

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On the team’s attitude following a tough loss…

“I am probably going to wait a few days to make it a real determination in my own mind. I thought they came back with some determination with how angry they were.”

On Alex Delton’s passing ability…

“Alex has a strong arm. He is an athlete. He throws the ball well. As for anybody at that position, he wouldn’t be there if he couldn’t throw the ball. I think the important thing is to manage the process and go through the progressions and make the right decisions about where to go with the ball.”

On his reflections after re-watching the Texas game…

“First and foremost, Texas is a very good football team. As I said before, they continue to make improvement, and that is expected with a new staff and new system. They played a very good game, and I do not want to take that away from them, but we left a lot on the table defensively and we did offensively as well. We got a few points on the board against a very fine defense, but we had the opportunities on offense to win it. We didn’t do what we needed to do.”

On the depth at quarterback…

“Jesse (Ertz) is number one, Alex (Delton) is number two. Skylar is doing well – he is getting repetitions in practice. Not too many third-string guys get a lot of reps in practice, but he gets a fair share of them.”

On Big 12 competition and playing a ranked team…

“I think for players it truly does make a difference. From a coaches’ standpoint, they are all good. I do not care if they are ranked – they are all good. People talk so much about the balance and you look across the league and see the things that are happening. It just makes sense that there are a lot of good football teams in this conference. I would like to think that everybody would be highly motivated no matter who you were playing. I think that part of it, I have concerned myself with.”

On facing a top-10 team…

“The way I look at it, they (Big 12 teams) are all top-25 teams to me. I guess it is hard for people to understand that, but that is what makes college football so great. Just look at Iowa State and Oklahoma. Obviously anybody can beat anybody on any given day. It is all about the same thing – who prepares the best, who plays the best and who coaches the best. That will never change.”

On TCU quarterback Kenny Hill…

“He wasn’t all that bad when he came into the ballgame against us a year ago. They talk about him being improved, and I certainly can see that. That is how it should be. You should be getting better and better all the time even us old people should be getting better over time. He is throwing the ball well and he is 10th in the nation in completing 69-percent of his passes. He can bring the ball down when he wants to and run. There are times when you’re watching him on tape and see he has above-average speed. Then you watch a few more plays and you can tell he has excellent speed. I do not know what is clock time is, but he can run.”

Sophomore Quarterback Alex Delton

On his mindset when entering the Texas game…

“It is an intense moment. It kind of throws you off, but my role is to be ready. I feel that I was ready. When I got in there, I had some nerves going, but after the first snap I felt fine and was ready to execute our game plan.”

On if he knew he was going to enter the game…

“Last week, we anticipated me possibly going in the game, but you never really know. Jesse (Ertz) was playing well, but they called my number and I was ready to go. We did some positive things, and then there are some things we can work on. We are just going to move forward and try to get on the right path this week.”

On if he was looking for a chance to show off his arm …

“I don’t know if it is necessary. I like making plays for this offense, whether it is with my legs or my arm. Anytime you can make a big play, regardless of how you are doing it, is a big thing for the offense. Last week I made some big plays with my with legs and our offensive line did a great job. I am excited to get in there and make some plays with my arm. We have guys who are threats downfield that I feel confident throwing the ball to.”

On how he spends his time on the sidelines…

“I take every play in mentally and try to put myself in the shoes of Jesse (Ertz). I am looking at their defense to see what coverage they are in. I try to visualize the play and go through the play mentally, so if I get thrown in the game, no curveballs are thrown at me.

Sophomore Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

On the support he has received this year…

“I have heard from a lot of high school friends, teammates, and people from back home who have all seen on social media platforms what I have been doing. They are all congratulating me and happy to see me having some success after knowing me my whole life and seeing me grow up.”

On the improvement of the passing game…

“It was definitely an improvement. We had better execution and did a better job of being where we needed to be. We spread the ball around and made some catches. There is still room to get better, and we have to obviously do better if we want to win the game.”

On his 82-yard touchdown catch…

“I have seen the play quite a few times on film and social media. It really worked out well for us that they had a linebacker in as the nickel. I was able to get an easy release behind him and the safety above me went to a cover two look and got way off the hash. I was able to bend it back to the middle of the field and caught the ball with a lot of space and just ran away from him.”

On putting Texas behind them as a team…

“As quickly as we can get all the mistakes corrected and then move on to prepare for next week. We need to make sure we fix the mistakes we made in the game and get things locked up – whether it is on offense, defense or special teams – and then start game planning for TCU.”

Senior Linebacker Jayd Kirby

On the team after the loss…

“It hurt and we were all pretty upset about it. Yesterday at practice, we just all had the mindset of getting better.”

On the defense…

“Right now our main focus is just on getting better. I feel like we had been improving each and every week until Texas. We just took a step back and need to fix what we need to fix there.”

Sophomore Defensive End Kyle Ball

On playing against TCU quarterback Kenny Hill…

“He is a great quarterback with some good speed. It is just about keeping him in the pocket and do what we have to do to rush the passer. We have to keep him from scrambling and that is the biggest thing. In the Texas game, he (Sam Ehlinger) scrambled and got the first down, and I give credit to him. Going forward, we need to learn from our mistakes and not let that happen again against TCU.”

On playing TCU…

“It is pretty exciting and we are all pumped. It is nice coming back home for that game. They are a great team this year and this is going to be a big challenge. We are looking forward to it.”

On TCU’s offense…

“They have a lot of speed up front. They are pretty talented and big. It is just going to be a lot about how to combat that speed they have. We need to fit up on our assignments and do it quicker. You might hit your gap, but if you are late on, it they can still break free. It is about being good on their schemes, knowing how to defend it and just going after them.”

Senior Place Kicker Matthew McCrane

On playing TCU…

“It is a good opportunity for us. We have set some goals in place from the beginning of the year. I don’t think those are out of reach. We have a lot of work to do to be able to do that. I don’t think that is something we are going to count out just yet. We have a chance with TCU coming in this weekend. We have a tough schedule the next couple of weeks. Our goal is still that, which is make to it to the Big 12 Championship game. As players, that is our goal and hopefully the coaches support that.”

On the game last week…

“As a special teams unit, I think we did fairly good. Our returns have been struggling the past couple if weeks. We have to turn that around and get it fixed. We just have to do our jobs and let it play out. Overall. offensively we have some work to do and we have a lot to improve in with special teams.”

————

RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics