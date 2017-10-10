This is Fire Prevention Month in Junction City with the period from October 8 – 17 a primary focus.

Fire Chief Terry Johnson noted local firefighters visit schools this month. “We go and we teach fire prevention. We do the basics, stop, drop and roll, know two ways out. Smoke alarms, check your smoke alarms when you change your clocks. If you have a smoke alarm that’s over 10 years old replace it. So those things are what we look at and we try to get that information out there, and remind people that this is a year-round thing that has to be done.”

Johnson added they have a fire prevention program with commercial partners where they do fire and safety inspections on buildings and businesses. “So that we can make sure that when you go into a building it’s as safe as possible. And that helps not only the people coming in and out of the building, but it also helps the business owner in keeping their insurance cost down.”