Kan. man sentenced for thefts, robberies and 16 burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his involvement in 20 thefts in the several Wichita-area stores and homes.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office says 58-year-old Timothy Kelly was sentenced for two robberies, two thefts and 16 burglaries. The crimes occurred between September 2016 and July 2017.

Most of the break-ins occurred at night after he broke windows to gain entry.

Kelly was also ordered on Friday to pay $3,896 to the victims of the two robberies at the Shirkmere Apartments in June, where he attacked and injured the residents.

Prosecutors say Kelly stoles such things as candy, cigarettes, batteries and other small items from several stores.

Kelly has 15 previous convictions for robbery, burglary and escape from custody, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.