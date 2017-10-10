The Legislature Will Have to Find Funding

The Kansas Legislature authorized a $293 million increase in funding for K-12 education this year.

But the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that is still not adequate . The legislature must have a new plan in place by July of 2018.

State Representative Lonnie Clark of Junction City noted they will have to find the cash somewhere. “But the good part is with the override of the governor’s tax plan we do have some funds that will be coming in. At least I hope we don’t have to rob from KDOT and the other departments. That’s the only good part to it.”

Clark indicated he didn’t think the funding was adequate when the legislature approved the school funding during the last session. “I really felt like last session that if we could get the courts to at least give us a chance we’d able to create funds to make up the difference. And I’m hoping that’s the case.”