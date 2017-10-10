JC Post

The Legislature Will Have to Find Funding

by 2 Comments

State Representative Lonnie Clark

The Kansas Legislature authorized a $293 million increase in funding for K-12 education this year.

But the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that is still not adequate . The legislature must have a new plan in place by July of 2018.

State Representative Lonnie Clark of Junction City noted they will have to find the cash somewhere. “But the good part is with the override of the governor’s tax plan we do have some funds that will be coming in. At least I hope we don’t have to rob from KDOT and the other departments. That’s the only good part to it.”

Clark indicated he didn’t think the funding was adequate when the legislature  approved the school funding during the last session. “I really felt like last session that if we could get the courts to at least give us a chance we’d able to create funds to make up the difference. And I’m hoping that’s the case.”

  • local

    This is the example of leadership in our state. Do you still want to borrow 105 million for a new school? Just read the last line quoted and you see what we depend on for fair and adequate funding of the K-12 schools all over this state not just here. There are many schools that are greatly under funded not like here where they can just throw money away.

    • JC Resident

      My thoughts EXACTLY! When the School Board tells you “do not worry it will not cost you anything”, WORRY!