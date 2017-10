The Central National Bank main bank at 8th and Washington in downtown Junction City will be the site for a United Way fundraiser Wednesday morning.

There will be a biscuit and gravy feed in the basement of the Main Bank from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The cost will be $3 for one biscuit, $5 for two. Coffee and juice will be provided.

If you are in a hurry you can get your meal to go. All proceeds will benefit the Junction City / Geary County United Way.