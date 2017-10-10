Youth Waterfowl Hunt Schedule

The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group hosts a youthwaterfowl hunt Oct. 21 at Milford Lake wetlands. Interested youth must register for the hunt by Oct. 13.

Experienced waterfowl hunters from the group’s board will guide the youth hunters, who must be 8 to 15 years of age. No hunting experience is needed. Guides will assist youth in learning about waterfowl, conservation and hunting. The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group will provide ammunition, lunch

and safety training.

For this waterfowl hunt, youth are not required to have a hunting license or permit and are encouraged to bring their own firearm and waterproof or water-resistant boots, if available. A limited number of firearms will be available for those who have none.

Guides will arrange transportation to and from the hunting area. For more information or to sign up, email fortrileyoutdoorsmengroup@ yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ FROutdoorsmenGroup/.