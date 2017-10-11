Former Navy Blue Angels Pilot to Speak at Fort Riley’s Retiree Appreciation Day

Military retirees will have the opportunity to be entertained and informed about the famed U.S. navy Blue Angels precision flight team when former Blue Angels pilot, Steve Lambert, addressed the luncheon audience at Retiree Appreciation Day Friday, October 20, at Riley’s Conference Center, Fort Riley.

Retirees wishing to attend the lunch must make advanced reservations by Monday, October 16, by calling 785-239-3320 or by emailing the Retirement Services Office at georgia.a.rucker.civ@mail.mil.

Activities are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will range from presentations by TRICARE and healthcare expert, Glenn Sueter to the Commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, Colonel John Melton.

There also be a presentation on the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division by Dr. Robert Smith, Fort Riley’s Museum Curator.