Kansas couple charged with drug possession, child endangerment

RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man and woman jailed in Reno County for alleged drug distribution have been formally charged.

On October 3, law enforcement served a search warrant on a home on West 6th Street in South Hutchinson and reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a scale. They arrested Morgan Walkup, 45, and Amy Irvin for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs with the intent to distribute.

They also charged the couple with two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child with two children in the home at the time.

The case against the two will now move to a waiver-status docket.

Walkup has a previous conviction for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child in Trego County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.