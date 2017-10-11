Kansas Sheriff’s Association Seeking Honorary Members

The Executive Director of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association, Sandy Horton, says for $25 you can be an honorary member of the Association. The tax-deductible contribution will help support efforts to improve public safety through tougher crime prevention legislation, and professional and education programs for law enforcement officers.

The resources also help promote scholarships for high school students, up to 13 $1,000 scholarships are given per year plus one $2,000 Sheriff Matt Samuels Scholarship, to students attending a two-year or four-year college or university.

An honorary membership entitles you to a membership ID card, bumper sticker nd subscription to the Kansas Sheriff newsletter.

The Association is comprised of sheriffs from across the state.