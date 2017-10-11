Kansas teen held on $1M bond for fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A third teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting outside at a fast-food restaurant in Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 19-year-old Ernest Williams IV has been charged in the death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell.

Topeka police say Williams was in the passenger seat of a car driven by Mitchell on June 26, when another suspect, 17-year-old Lamero Dunstan, was trying to buy marijuana from Mitchell.

Authorities say Dustan told investigators he heard a click of a gun held by Williams that failed to fire. Authorities say Dunstan then fired two shots at Mitchell because he assumed Mitchell had a gun.

Williams is jailed on a $1 million bond. A court date hasn’t been scheduled.

Dunstan and another 17-year-old are also charged in the case.