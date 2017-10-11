Kansas Wildscape 2017 Outdoors Classic Coming to Geary County

Kansas Wildscape will host their 2017 Kansas Outdoor Classic fundraising event at Milford Lake on Friday and Saturday.

Teams of four people each will be playing golf at Rolling Meadows Golf Course Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning the teams will shoot clay targets at Sportsman’s Acres and in the afternoon fish at Milford Lake. Participants are coming from across Kansas and other states.

The Kansas Wildscape Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving and perpetuating the land, the wild species, and the beauty of Kansas for the use of all. This is a “Kansas Only” organization with all funds raised staying in the state.

Teams can still enter by calling ( 785 ) 843-9453 or 1-866-655-4377.