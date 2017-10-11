Local Leaders Want an Additional Brigade at Fort Riley

The desire of Junction City and Geary County elected officials to see an additional combat brigade team stationed at Fort Riley in the future was a topic when a local delegation met with Congressional staffers on Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald said they discussed the available land at Fort Riley and the quick mobility to leave the area for deployments, “the communities that are surrounding Fort Riley and Junction City, our partnerships that we have with the Fort and our veteran population.”

FItzgerald said the staffers listen to what the local leaders say. “When the bills are being written they advise the Senators and the Representatives of the concerns of the communities, they help to make it be known what the needs are, and to fight for what our needs are that we want.”

The local delegation returns to Junction City on Wednesday.