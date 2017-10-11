Police investigate after dog left for dead in Kansas alley

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty and asking the public for help

Early Monday, a resident reported seeing a blue van in the alley in the 1800 block of N. Arkansas in Wichita drop something off and leave, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The resident went to see what was left and found a brown, female Pitbull that was nothing but skin and bones and apparently, left for dead.

The resident took the dog to a local vet clinic where it is being treated but is in extremely critical condition.

The only description police have is the van is a 1990’s model blue van. Police are asking for any information from the public to try and locate the suspect(s) responsible for the mistreatment of this dog.

Please crime stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD animal services bureau at 350-3360 with any information.