Police: Kansas woman out $4500 in computer scam

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam that cost a woman hundreds of dollars.

According to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman, a 67-year-old Salina woman had been allowing the suspect who claimed to work with a company called Front Ridge allegedly from California to access to her computer for an unknown amount of time as they optimized it and removed viruses.

The woman received a call Tuesday saying that they were going to send her a refund check but accidentally deposited an extra $5,000 into her bank account.

Sgt. Feldman said that it was later determined that the money came from a different bank account that also belonged to the victim, but when she called the bank it looked like there was an extra $5,000 in her account.

She was informed that they needed the money back and they requested a wire transfer. Sgt. Feldman said that the woman told them that she didn’t want to do a wire transfer. Then the computer firm informed her that they would also take Walmart gift cards.

The victim gave the suspect the card numbers and personal identification numbers to $4,500 worth of gift cards. She became suspicious and called authorities after they requested another $6,000.

Sgt. Feldman said that the victim is out $4,500 because once a suspect has the card information for gift cards, they can transfer the money and it is untraceable. He added that a legitimate business will never ask for gift cards.