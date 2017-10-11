Wakefield Cross Country Results

Wakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the Riley County Invitational Cross Country Meet held at Leonardville, KS on Saturday October 7th 2017.

Schools competing: Axtell, Beloit St. John’s, Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Cornerstone-Topeka, Council Grove, Flint Hills Christian, Frankfort, Herington, Pike Valley, Riley County, Rock Creek, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Valley Heights, Wabaunsee, Wakefield, and Washington County

Placed in order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Boys.

1st Dalton Murray So. 42nd Place overall 19:36

2nd Hunter Kirkpatrick So. 58th Place overall 20:44

3rd Noah Ghent Sr. 64th Place overall 20:55

4th Cody Pollman Sr. 74th Place overall 22:17

5th Alec Vann Fr. 105th Place overall 26:25

6th Mason Rohrer Fr. 106th Place overall 27:20

Placed in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Girl’s.

1st Kelly Flickinger Fr. 16th Place overall 23:22 ***

2nd Dakota Swader So. 53rd Place overall 27:07

***New School Record: Kelly Flickinger @ 23.22. Old School Record was set last year by Dakota Swader at 23:34.

The Bombers will travel to Burton this coming Thursday for the 2nd Annual Wheat State League Cross Country Meet..

Coach Ladd Braden