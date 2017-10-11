JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Wakefield Cross Country Results

by Leave a Comment

Wakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the Riley County Invitational Cross Country Meet held at Leonardville, KS on Saturday October 7th 2017.

 

Schools competing: Axtell, Beloit St. John’s, Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Cornerstone-Topeka, Council Grove, Flint Hills Christian, Frankfort, Herington, Pike Valley, Riley County, Rock Creek, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Valley Heights, Wabaunsee, Wakefield, and Washington County

 

Placed in order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Boys.

 

1st     Dalton Murray              So.     42nd  Place overall                 19:36

2nd     Hunter Kirkpatrick         So.     58th  Place overall                  20:44

3rd     Noah Ghent                  Sr.     64th  Place overall                  20:55

4th     Cody Pollman               Sr.     74th  Place overall                  22:17

5th     Alec Vann                     Fr.    105th Place overall         26:25

6th     Mason Rohrer               Fr.   106th Place overall                   27:20

 

Placed in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Girl’s.

 

1st     Kelly Flickinger              Fr.     16th Place overall 23:22 ***

2nd    Dakota Swader             So.    53rd Place overall          27:07

 

***New School Record: Kelly Flickinger @ 23.22.  Old School Record was set last year by Dakota Swader at 23:34.

 The Bombers will travel to Burton this coming Thursday for the 2nd Annual Wheat State League Cross Country Meet..

 Coach Ladd Braden