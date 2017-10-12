Blue Jays to Host Olathe West

A brand new team from a brand new high school will visit Junction City Friday night to play the Blue Jay football team.

The Olathe West Owls will be the opponent for Junction City.

Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman explained the Owls have filled an opening on the Junction City schedule. “We’re very very pleased that they said they would come and play this game because if not we would be without a game.”

The Owls are playing a junior varsity schedule in this, the first year of their school. But Zimmerman expects a tough game for the Blue Jays Friday night. “They’re scoring 50 and 60 points against everybody. We can’t be misled with their schedule. They’re a very good football team. They’ve got a bunch of tall, lanky athletes everywhere.” The Owls have not lost a game in junior varsity competition.

Junction City enters the contest 3-3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Al Simpler Stadium.

You can hear the game on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, with the pregame broadcast beginning at 6:30 p.m.