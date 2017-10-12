Junction City Resident Invited to Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

Filipino veterans of World War Two will be honored during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony October 25th in Washington D.C.

One Junction City resident, Nita Miller, will be in attendance representing her late father, Juan R. Fabia, who was as survivor of the Bataan Death March in the Philippines during the war and later served as a Filipino scout for the U.S. Army.

Miller stated, “There is a group that wants to recognize the Filipino veterans of World War Two, something that happened right after the war where they were not included for any benefits whatsoever, were not recognized. ” In 2016 there was a public law to recognize them.

Miller received an invitation this week to be present at the formal ceremony on the 25th in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol Visitor

Center. She said there will be a symbolic presentation of one minted gold medal prepared for this occasion. That ceremony will be led by the

Speaker of the U.S. House Paul Ryan and Senator Nancy Pelosi. Later that same evening, family members and veterans will receive a replica at a formal celebration at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Miller said her father was a member of the Philippine scouts.He was assigned to Corregidor and when it fell he became a prisoner. “He was a prisoner and had to march the Bataan Death March. He had malaria and a lot of prisoners out of 75,000 were very sick and weak. there were more prisoners than there were Japanese guards so a lot of times from what my father said a lot of them were killed on the way just to get rid of them, the prisoners.”

The ceremony will shown via live-stream at speaker.gov./live from 11 a.m. to noon ( CST ) on the 25th.