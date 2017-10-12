Police find more skimmers on gas pumps in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after encouraged motorists keep an eye on their bank account if you use cards to pay for fuel.

Police found two skimming devices on a gas pump in Riley County Wednesday. While it’s good that these two were found, there is a chance there may be others that haven’t been located, according to a social media report.

In March police in Manhattan responded to separate calls from local gas stations reporting they had found “skimmers” or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump.

In July police reported skimmers on Bank ATMs in Garden City and Salina.

Police reminded there are different types of skimmers. Some are external on gas pumps or ATMs, but can blend in and other are internal and steal your information electronically.

They encouraged motorist be aware when you fill up, and notice if something is different at the pump

Look to make sure security seals are not broken, watch your bank statements regularly and Report criminal activity when it happens