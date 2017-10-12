Preliminary hearing in western Kansas murder case continued

SCOTT COUNTY— A Kansas man charged in a September 22, fatal shooting was granted a court continuance Wednesday at the request of his defense attorney, according to Scott County Attorney Rebecca Farout.

Rene Inguanza, 50, of rural Scott County, is charged with Aggravated Battery and First-Degree Murder, in the death of Darryn Rodenberg.

Just after 10p.m. on September 22, deputies responded to report of a shooting at a rural residence in Scott County, according to Undersheriff Jeff Pounds.

They located 44-year-old Darryn Rodenberg dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies found Inguanza in a pickup approximately one-half mile from Rodenberg’s residence and arrested him without incident.

An investigation revealed that Inguanza was angry and accused Rodenberg of selling drugs to his son, according to Pounds. During a confrontation Inguanza allegedly shot Rodenberg.

Inguanza remains jailed in Scott County on a $500,000 Bond, according to Farout. The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for November 9.