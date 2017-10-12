Saturday Basketball Scrimmages Set for Ultimate Wildcat Weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans will get a first glimpse of the Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball teams on Saturday, as each squad will hold open scrimmages at Bramlage Coliseum before and after the TCU football game.

The women’s team will scrimmage from 7-9 a.m., with the men following the football game from 2-4 p.m.

Armed with eight returning lettermen, including three starters, the men’s basketball team started practice on October 1 and will play the first of their two exhibition games on Sunday, October 29 against Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. The regular season opener is set for Friday, November 10 against American at 8 p.m.

The women’s basketball team, which will be celebrating its 50th season in 2017-18, returns five letter winners from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad. The Wildcats will play the first of their two exhibition games on Friday, November 3 against Emporia State at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Stephen F. Austin in the regular-season opener on Friday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Both men’s and women’s basketball single-game tickets for their 18-game home schedules went on sale to the public October 2. Advance women’s basketball general admission tickets are only $5, a savings of $3, while men’s basketball single-game tickets start at $10 for bench and general admission seats, while chairback prices are set at $20. A number of season-ticket packages are available for each sport.

The scrimmages are part of a jam-packed “Ultimate Wildcat Weekend”, which will see four home events involving football, women’s soccer and volleyball from Friday through Sunday.

The football team (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) returns home Saturday for Harley Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with a match-up against undefeated and No. 6/7 TCU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at 11 a.m. Scattered singles for the game against the Horned Frogs are on sale for $45 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $75 by clicking here, and a $199 standing-room only Wildcat 4 Pack is available here.

The women’s soccer team (6-6-1, 1-3 Big 12) will kick off the weekend with the first of two home matches at 7 p.m., on Friday night against Baylor (8-3-2, 2-2-1 Big 12) at the K-State Soccer Complex. Tickets are only $3 with a TCU football ticket, and fans are encouraged to wear black for the Pitch Black promotion. The Wildcats will also host unbeaten and No. 9 Texas (11-0-2, 3-0-2 Big 12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game is Pack the Pitch with all tickets and select concessions for just $1.

The women’s volleyball squad (9-9, 2-3 Big 12) will play host to No. 25 Baylor (15-4, 5-1 Big 12) on Pack the Field House night at 7 p.m., on Saturday. Fans can purchase tickets and select concession items for just $1.

Fans can purchase tickets for all home events in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), online atwww.kstatesports.com/tickets and in-person at the Athletics Ticket Office located in Bramlage Coliseum.

