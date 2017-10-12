Swap Shop – October 12, 2017

Garage Sale – 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, corner of Kaw and Apache, Indian Ridge (household, men’s and women’s coats and books) 223-1641
Selling – Piano, 210-7383
Selling – Edge 595-R recumbent bicycle; sofa/sleeper, 226-6280
Buy – Size 24 skirt, 762-2447
6-Family Yard Sale – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, 1313 W. 16th Street (tools, household items, area rugs)
Selling – 1997 Ford Van with wheelchair lift, 307-1734
Buy – Pears, 307-6753
Free – Child’s car seat, 413 Maple (out on the curb)
.