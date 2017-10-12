Tyson Chicken Plant Might not be a Fit for Geary County

Economic development officials have been researching the possibility of trying to attract a Tyson chicken plant to Junction City. The company originally targeted Tonganoxie in Leavenworth County, but that community did not support the plan.

In Junction City the Interim director for the Chamber of Commerce CEO Mickey Fornaro-Dean said they have looked at all their reg’s and what their requirements are. ” And at this point we’re still reviewing that. But I don’t know, this would be obviously be a city decision, but I think at this point….there’s a lot of the requirements that don’t’ fit us. ” Some of those include distance from development and number of houses needed “as in land for brooder houses, things like that.”

The original plan for the Leavenworth County site called for a $320 million project and 1,600 jobs.