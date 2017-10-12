Voter Registration Deadline Nearing

Voter registration is up slightly in Geary County for the November 7th election.

Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer provided a comparison between now and August 21st. “Since August 21st we’ve had 77 more people in the county register. ” Bossemeyer added some of those 77 people could reside in a different school district than USD 475.

Voters in USD 475 will cast ballots on November 7th on a proposed bond issue for a new Junction City High School. If voters say yes, the State of Kansas would then pay 47% of the cost of a new high school. The remainder of the money would come federal heavy impact aid received by the school district. There would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

Voters will also cast ballots on candidates for city commission, city council, and board of education seats.

Bossemeyer confirmed there are currently 15,964 registered voters in the county.