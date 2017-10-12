Westar Energy Green Team invites area youth to annual deer hunt

The Westar Energy Green Team will host rifle deer hunts for youths with little or no deer hunting experience. Hunts will be conducted at Jeffrey Energy Center, seven miles north of st. marys, Kansas during the early firearm deer season: November 20 through December 10. Youths 12 and older are invited to apply.

Each young hunter must be accompanied by an adult mentor to participate. Hunts will be in the early morning or late afternoon. A limited number of slots will be awarded to applicants on a first-come first-served basis with priority to those with little or no deer hunting experience.

Hunting will be done from blinds, and participants will be led by volunteer, experienced hunters. Hunters are encouraged to bring their own rifle, but one can be provided if needed.

Every hunter must have a Unit 9 deer permit from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Hunters 16 and older must also possess a hunting license and hunter education certificate or an apprentice license for those that do not have a hunter education.

An orientation session will be held Saturday, Nov. 18. organizers will instruct on safety, deer biology and assist youth with sighting in rifles.

The Green Team’s annual youth deer hunts are designed to encourage youths interested in learning about hunting to give it a try.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 3 and successful hunters will be notified by Nov. 10. To apply, call 785-575-6355.