1 hospitalized after Kansas driver sideswipes truck painting highway

RICE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by Charles Henry Walton, 63, Lindsborg, was northbound on 31st Street eight miles north of Hutchinson. The semi side swiped a Freightliner work truck painting the highway.

A passenger in the Freightliner Matthew K. Clausen, 27, Lincoln, NE., was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Walton and the driver of the Freightliner Casey J. Clausen, 33, Lincoln, NE., were not injured. Casey Clausen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.