Blue Jays Defeat Olathe West

The Junction City Blue Jays reeled off six consecutive touchdowns in the first half and went on to defeat the Olathe West Owls 56-22.

Junction City scored on their opening drive in five plays with the touchdown coming on a 38-yard touchdown run by Russell Wilkey. The Owls answered with their own drive to tie the game at 7-7. But then Junction City scored on a 78 yard touchdown run by Russell Wilkey, an 8-yard scoring pass to Ethan Alcorn, a 10-yard TD run by Brandon Wilkey, and then scored three times off turnovers. Arthur Pine recovered a fumble and took it into the end from 8-yards out, Kensen Henderson returned a fumble 34-yards for a score and Lou Norris returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown.

The Blue Jays host Seaman next Friday.