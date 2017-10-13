Busy Friday Night at the Stadium

Al Simpler Stadium will be the site of the Junction City – Olathe West football game Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Numerous other activities are planned around the football game. It will be Military Appreciation Night in which there will be a static display of vehicles and recognition of the 97th Military Police Battalion prior to the game.

The girls state track and field championship team will be recognized between the first and second quarters, and there will be senior recognition for members of the band, cheer, dance, girls tennis and cross country. The senior for the band will be prior to the game, and the others at halftime.