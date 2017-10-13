Effort Continues to Attract New Brigade to Fort Riley

The push to obtain another brigade of troops for Fort Riley continues.

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel reported this week that the executive director of the Governor’s Military Council believes in working through the process, “Army will be adding another brigade and and hopefully it will land it here. And I think we’re in the hunt. The question is what it’s going to take to get them here.”

DInkel estimated the troop numbers at about 5,000 soldiers. He stated, The question is what can we do to get them here, all the political side and everything else.” Dinkel added he felt the connection with Wiggins, a retired lieutenant general and former Fort Riley commanding general helps. “But it’s the whole lobbying side, other states, everybody wants additional soldiers. And hopefully the Army is trying to grow look back a little bit, and I think that’s important. But I think we’re in the game and we’ll see where it goes.

Dinkel was a member of the local delegation that talked about the issue with Congressional staffers during a trip to Washington D.C. for the AUSA national convention this week.