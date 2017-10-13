JC Post

High School Football Results

PREP FOOTBALL

Andale 17, Buhler 6

Andover Central 34, Rose Hill 13

Attica/Argonia 52, Kiowa County 6

Axtell 28, Wakefield 22

BV West 31, Gardner-Edgerton 26

Baldwin 53, KC Bishop Ward 6

Basehor-Linwood 33, KC Piper 0

Bishop Miege 63, Eudora 7

Burlingame 70, Valley Falls 0

Burlington 50, Iola 14

Caldwell 62, Hartford 0

Caney Valley 54, Eureka 0

Central Plains 64, Ellinwood 0

Chase 64, Bucklin 16

Cheney 39, Chaparral 14

Cimarron 32, Lakin 8

Clay Center 48, Chapman 8

Clifton-Clyde 46, Centre 26

Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 0

Concordia 20, Goodland 19

Conway Springs 26, Garden Plain 6

DeSoto 52, Spring Hill 7

Derby 59, Salina South 14

Douglass 64, Belle Plaine 20

Ell-Saline 27, Republic County 8

Fort Scott 42, Louisburg 20

Frontenac 44, Parsons 0

Galena 41, Cherryvale 8

Garden City 40, Dodge City 9

Girard 12, Anderson County 8

Goddard 57, Valley Center 7

Goddard-Eisenhower 35, Andover 21

Goessel def. St. John, forfeit

Halstead 52, Haven 6

Hanover 60, Frankfort 0

Hesston 41, Hillsboro 6

Holcomb 36, Kingman 0

Holton 27, Jefferson West 0

Humboldt 38, Erie 0

Ingalls 52, Rolla 0

Jackson Heights 44, Valley Heights 40

Jefferson North 54, Doniphan West 8

Junction City 56 Olathe West 22

KC Schlagle 47, KC Northeast, Mo. 0

KC Washington 16, KC Harmon 8

Kapaun Mount Carmel 28, St. James Academy 27

Labette County 59, Independence 0

Lakeside 28, Thunder Ridge 14

Lansing 35, KC Turner 13

Larned 46, Lyons 0

Lawrence Free State 38, Olathe East 31

Lebo 72, Altoona-Midway 8

Liberal 23, Great Bend 21

Little River 62, Canton-Galva 14

Madison/Hamilton 28, Southern Coffey 24

Maize 39, Salina Central 14

Maize South 31, Augusta 23

Marion 58, Southeast Saline 28

Marysville 56, Beloit 28

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 56, Pleasant Ridge 0

McPherson 48, Hays 6

Meade 55, Johnson-Stanton County 8

Mission Valley 33, Rossville 27, OT

Moscow 48, Minneola 0

Nemaha Central 21, Sabetha 7

Neodesha 34, Fredonia 7

Northern Valley 46, Sylvan-Lucas 6

Norton 31, Russell 7

Norwich 62, Burrton 6

Olathe South 21, Leavenworth 14

Olpe 40, Chase County 0

Osborne 36, Victoria 30

Otis-Bison 54, Dighton 8

Paola 24, Ottawa 0

Pawnee Heights 63, Fowler 0

Perry-Lecompton 56, Royal Valley 0

Pike Valley 50, Tescott 16

Pittsburg Colgan 42, Yates Center 0

Plainville 39, Oakley 0

Pleasanton 72, Chetopa 0

Prairie View 26, Osawatomie 8

Pratt 42, Hugoton 14

Pretty Prairie 49, Ashland 0

Rawlins County 50, Quinter 0

Riley County 53, Minneapolis 0

Riverside 18, Hiawatha 13

Riverton 32, Southeast, Mo. 12

Rock Hills 54, Linn 6

SM South 33, SM West 14

Scott City 42, Colby 14

Sedgwick 41, Moundridge 7

Silver Lake 68, Oskaloosa 0

Smith Center 78, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 0

Solomon 68, Bennington 62

South Barber 52, Stafford 6

South Central 58, Fairfield-Cunningham 0

Spearville 64, Satanta 16

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

St. Mary’s 51, Council Grove 11

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Blue Valley Southwest 27

Syracuse 33, Southwestern Hts. 20

Tonganoxie 49, Atchison 0

Topeka 55, Topeka West 21

Topeka Hayden 35, Santa Fe Trail 6

Troy 34, Washington County 6

Uniontown 34, Oswego 18

Washburn Rural 35, Topeka Seaman 21

Wellington 14, Winfield 7

Wellsville 34, Osage City 0

Weskan 57, Western Plains-Healy 12

West Elk 48, Sedan 8

West Franklin 46, Central Heights 8

Wetmore 42, BV Randolph 8

Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita Heights 14

Wichita Campus 35, Hutchinson 7