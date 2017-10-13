Alleged hate crime at K-State blamed on severe weather

The Kansas State University Police Department has concluded the investigation of damage to a Sukkah and vehicles and determined that severe weather caused the damage. A Sukkah is a temporary Jewish gathering place.

K-State Police received a report of damage to a Sukkah and multiple vehicles between Marlatt and Goodnow halls on Friday, Oct. 6. The investigation began as a possible criminal damage to property report, but after interviews, research and further investigation, police determined that the damage was caused by Friday night’s thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds. No malicious intent was discovered.

Police were contacted by eyewitnesses who saw the Sukkah tumbling in the wind during the storm with no people around it. A witness saw the Sukkah resting on a vehicle in the adjacent parking lot. Police have determined this took place between 10 p.m. and 10:09 p.m. on Friday based on witness statements and time stamps on photos shared with police. The investigation uncovered damage to additional vehicles parked in the area.

“We now consider this case closed and have determined no crime has taken place,” said Lt. Bradli Millington, K-State Police public information officer.