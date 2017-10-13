Kan. man with 3 previous convictions jailed for armed robbery

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man is jailed on a $26,500 bond for allegedly committing a convenience store robbery in Hutchinson on Wednesday night.

Tyler Lee Ford, 25, Hutchinson, is accused of entering the KwikShop,17th and Monroe just after 10:30p.m. with a handgun and demanding cash.

Patrol officers got a tip on the location of the suspect and did a search of a home in the 800 Block of Lee Street in Hutchinson, according to Police Lt. Marty Robertson. Officers found evidence of the robbery.

Ford is also facing a charge of interference with law enforcement.

He was released from prison on May 4 after serving time for five burglaries, one aggravated burglary and two counts of theft. Those crimes occurred in 2012 and 2013, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.

He did not appear in court Thursday morning, so unless he is able to post bond, he’ll most likely appear Friday morning.