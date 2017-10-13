Kansas school bus driver placed on leave after crash into house

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas school bus driver is on administrative leave following an accident in Topeka.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, James George was driving a Meadowlark Elementary bus with 24 students on board.

The bus hit another vehicle and crashed into a house at First Street and SW Franklin, according to Topeka Public School Communication Director Misty Franklin.

Police cited George for failure to stop at a stop sign. None of the students on the bus were injured. George and the other driver also avoided injury.

On Friday, George’s employer Durham Transportation confirmed he is on administrative leave.